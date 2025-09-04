Cate Blanchett to Aishwarya Rai: Celebrities who chose Giorgio Armani for red carpet appearances

Back in 1976, when Giorgio Armani made his debut as a designer, he designed only menswear. But over the years, the iconic Italian designer not only revolutionised men’s fashion but also left an indelible mark on women’s fashion. For decades, Giorgio Armani has been the preferred brand that numerous celebrities have chosen for red carpet appearances. From Cate Blanchett, to Julia Roberts, to Anne Hathaway, to Indian beauties Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt- all have turned heads dressed in Armani. Here, take a look.