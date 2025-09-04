Cate Blanchett to Aishwarya Rai: Celebrities who chose Giorgio Armani for red carpet appearances

Iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Ambani has died at the age of 91. The iconic deisgner, who revolutionized fashion and was Milan's favourite citizen, had worked with almost all the leading celebrities of the world in his five-decade-long career.
Back in 1976, when Giorgio Armani made his debut as a designer, he designed only menswear. But over the years, the iconic Italian designer not only revolutionised men’s fashion but also left an indelible mark on women’s fashion. For decades, Giorgio Armani has been the preferred brand that numerous celebrities have chosen for red carpet appearances. From Cate Blanchett, to Julia Roberts, to Anne Hathaway, to Indian beauties Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt- all have turned heads dressed in Armani. Here, take a look.
The global ambassador of the Armani brand, Cate Blanchett has often chosen Armani for her red carpet appearances. At Berlin Film Festival 2025, Cate rewore her Armani Privé from the 2022 SAG Awards. The structured black gown with a jaw dropping neck line accentuated Cate's curves and its pocket gave the look a practical approach.
For her maiden appearance at the Oscar awards in 2008, Aishwarya Rai wore a copper-brown off-shoulder Armani Privé gown. The newly married actress was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan to the ceremony.
At the 2024 White House Correspondents' DinnerJohansson chose a Giorgio Armani Privé silk strapless white gown.
Much before women wearing suit became a fashion statement, Julia Roberts made heads turn in a traditional suit by Giorgio Armani at the 1990 Golden Globes.
Anne Hathaway dazzled in a white silk shimmery off-shoulder gown by Armani Prive at the 2009 Oscar awards.
Alia Bhatt chose a black bejeweled Armani Prive outfit for one of her red carpet looks at Cannes 2025.
The fit was perfect! At the Oscars 2025, Demi Moore wore a custom Armani Privé. The silver stone work gown with a tail made Moore look drop-dead gorgeous on the red carpet.