/Kim Jong Un's exact age is still uncertain: Here's what we know

Kim Jong Un's exact age is a closely guarded mystery, with his birth year debated as 1982, 1983, or 1984. While North Korea claims 1982, US and South Korean intelligence suggest he is actually younger.
Despite ruling a heavily armed nuclear state, Kim Jong Un's exact age remains a closely guarded international mystery. Global intelligence agencies and historians still debate whether the supreme leader was born in 1982, 1983, or 1984.
North Korean authorities and state-run media officially claim that Kim Jong Un was born on 8 January 1982. This carefully selected year is highly symbolic, precisely aligning with the 70th birth anniversary of his revered grandfather, Kim Il Sung.
Analysts in Seoul firmly reject Pyongyang's official timeline. South Korean intelligence officials have long maintained that the dictator was actually born in 1983, suggesting the regime altered the date to artificially enhance his political authority.
The United States government holds a completely different assessment regarding his birth year. The US government formally lists Kim's birth year as 1984, which would make him several years younger than his own state propaganda claims.
The American timeline of 1984 is heavily backed by hard physical evidence from Europe. When a teenage Kim Jong Un was secretly studying in Switzerland, he travelled using a diplomatic passport that officially listed 1984 as his birth year.
While the specific year remains highly contested, global intelligence broadly agrees on the day and month. Kim's birthday is consistently observed on 8 January, although he frequently forgoes the massive celebrations dedicated to his predecessors.
Altering birth dates is a standard propaganda tactic for the ruling Kim dynasty. By declaring 1982 as his birth year, Pyongyang successfully linked the young leader to the sacred 1912 birth of the nation's founder, granting him immediate historical legitimacy.