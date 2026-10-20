/Dussehra 2026: From Arun Govil to Ranbir Kapoor, actors who brought Lord Rama to life on screen

As the nation celebrates Dussehra and the triumph of good over evil, here's a look at the actors who brought Lord Rama to life on screen. From Arun Govil and Prabhas to Ranbir Kapoor, take a look.
As Dussehra celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Lord Rama remains a divine epitome of righteousness, courage, and immense power in the hearts of millions of believers.
Over the years, several Bollywood actors have brought the revered deity to life on screen, portraying his grace, devotion, and unwavering commitment to truth and dharma. As the nation celebrates the festival, here's a look at the actors, from Arun Govil to Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas, who have brought Lord Rama's spiritual significance to life
Long before Ranbir Kapoor, his great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, portrayed Lord Rama in the 1934 film Seeta. As one of the earliest actors to bring Indian mythology to the big screen, Kapoor’s performance remains one of the most celebrated portrayals in the history of Indian cinema.
N T Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was one of the most beloved actors to portray Lord Rama on the big screen. He played the iconic role in several films, including Lava Kusa, Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham, Sampoorna Ramayanam, and others, and earned immense respect and love from millions of fans. With his unmatched appearance and powerful performance, NTR brought the revered deity to life and remains a memorable name in Indian mythological cinema.
Arun Govil became a household name for playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. His simple and calm portrayal of the deity won millions of hearts, and even today, he has a huge fan following who still remember him as Lord Rama. After years, the actor is once again appearing in the mythological saga of Nitesh Tiwari, but this time not as Lord Rama but as King Dashrath.
Prabhas portrayed Lord Rama in Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush. The actor’s powerful screen presence and warrior look brought the iconic deity to life. His portrayal highlighted Rama’s divine strength and the timeless message of good triumphing over evil. He starred alongside Kriti Sanon, who portrayed the role of Sita Mata, and Sunny Singh, who acted as Lakshman.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana Part 1. Since the makers unveiled his first look, it has generated immense excitement among fans eager to see the star in this never-before-seen avatar. His portrayal of the revered deity is among the most anticipated aspects of the grand mythological film.