/Dussehra 2026: From Arun Govil to Ranbir Kapoor, actors who brought Lord Rama to life on screen

As Dussehra celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Lord Rama remains a divine epitome of righteousness, courage, and immense power in the hearts of millions of believers.

Over the years, several Bollywood actors have brought the revered deity to life on screen, portraying his grace, devotion, and unwavering commitment to truth and dharma. As the nation celebrates the festival, here's a look at the actors, from Arun Govil to Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas, who have brought Lord Rama's spiritual significance to life