/Tom Holland celebrates over three years of sobriety, says, 'it feels like a new identity'

Hollywood star Tom Holland is currently embracing a new chapter in his life. The Spider-Man actor hascrossed the milestone of being sober for more than three years. The 28-year-old starrevealed in a recent interview that giving up alcohol has been one of the most transformative decisions of his career as well as personal life.

Tom Holland on his sobriety

Talking about his sobriety, Holland described the feeling as nothing short of empowering. “It feels amazing, almost like a brand-new identity,” he shared. The actor admitted that before quitting, weekends often revolved around drinking. “Every Friday after work felt like a write-off. I would drink enough to ruin the next day,” the actor said. His turning point came when he realized alcohol was beginning to affect his decisions, including moments when he asked his younger brother to drive him home from parties just so he could drink.

The early struggles of sobriety

Tom first confronted his drinking habits while filming The Crowded Room in 2022. Unlike many who turn to rehab, the actor preferred to rely on his close circle of family, friends and colleagues for support. He has openly credited their encouragement for helping him live alcohol-free. He also mentioned some advice that he once received from his lawyer that helped him in the early days of being sober. Holland said, “You will never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink.”

Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer company

Besides living alcohol-free, the Marvel actor also has another accomplishment as he’s using his journey to inspire others. Holland co-founded Bero, a non-alcoholic beer brand that has been gaining a lot of attention. “I’m really proud of it. Every day we’re growing, innovating, and finding new ways to give people options who don’t want to drink alcohol,” he said.

Tom Holland’s upcoming projects

Holland has been working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highly anticipated fourth installment of the franchise, which is set to release on July 31, 2026. Additionally, fans are also waiting for his appearance in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project, The Odyssey. The star-studded cast in this epic movie includes Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and Matt Damon, along with Tom.