/Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's rom-com Aabeer Gulaal to release in India soon?

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Aabeer Gulaal, which had faced a ban in India post Pahalgam terror attack and tensions between India and Pakistan, soon might be accessible. The romantic comedy will reportedly be released in India soon. Let's delve into knowing more details and when it will be released.

When will Aabeer Gulaal release in India?

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, a source close to them has stated that, "Aabeer Gulaal has released today, on September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited has now made the decision to release the film in cinemas in India two weeks from now, ie, on September 26. They are confident of the product and feel the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India."

Why has Abeer Gulaal been banned in India?

The Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 this year led to the boycott of the film. The move followed the heavy criticism on social media, with users opposing collaborations between India and Pakistani artists in the wake of the attack.

The film faced backlash, especially from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a prominent organisation, which boycotted the release. Moreover, YouTube India had also taken down the songs from the film, as well as the two tracks titled Khudaya Ishq and Angreji Rangrasiya.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam was one of the deadliest incidents in Kashmir in recent years, which claimed the lives of 26 people, when terrorists opened fire on tourists.

All about Aabeer Gulaal

Helmed by Aarti S Bagdi, Aabeer Gulaal is all about the second chances given in love. The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi, and the lyrics are written by Kumaar. The cinematography for Abeer Gulaal is done by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni.

