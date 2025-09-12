/Shocking! Firing outside Disha Patani’s house in UP's Bareilly

In a shocking turn of events, shots were fired outside the residence of actress Disha Patani's father, CO Jagdish Patani, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday (Sept 12), the shots were fired near Chaupala Chauraha by unidentified assailants. The area comes under Kotwali police. According to reports, the attack was linked to the alleged insult of Hindi saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. The Goldy Brar gang has claimed responsibility for the firing.

Shots were fired outside Disha's residence

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Two men on a bike reportedly opened fire outside the actor's home in the Civil Lines area. The incident happened in the early hours of Friday, as per a Police officer, The Indian Express.

Hours after the firing, the gang of gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the firing. In the post, they stated the reason behind the firing was the industry of Hindu saints by Disha's sister, Khushboo Patni.

Claiming responsibility for the firing, the gang wrote in a Facebook post, “I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that took place at Khushboo Patna / Disha Patna (Bollywood actress)’s house (villa number 40, Civil Lines Bareilly, U.P.) we had this carried out. She had insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma.”



“The insult of our worshipped deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. If next time again she or someone else shows any obscenity toward our religion, we will not leave anyone alive from their house. This message is not only for her but for all the artists of the film world and the people associated with them. Whoever in the future commits any such insulting act regarding our religion and saints, be prepared to face its consequences. If we have to go to any extent to protect our religion, we are ready for that. We will never back down. For us, religion and the whole society are always one; protecting them is our foremost duty,” concluded the note.