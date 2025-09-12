/Does Karisma Kapoor want a share in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore property? Her lawyer answers

Actor Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything from her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore property amid the ongoing high-profile legal battle. Months after Sunjay’s death, Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a lawsuit against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev.

As Karisma’s name dominates headlines and trends, her children’s lawyer has clarified that she seeks nothing for herself, her only aim is to secure the future of her children.

What Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer revealed

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Days after the much-publicised inheritance battle began at the Delhi High Court, Karisma’s lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, clarified her stance.

Speaking on Indian news channel Republic TV, Jethmalani said, “Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed, which dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered. So the battle is only about the assets which the will covers and not about the assets which the trust covers.”

Also read:Sunjay Kapur was helping ex Karisma Kapoor obtain Portuguese citizenship

Karisma Kapoor Kids Vs Priya Sachdeva: What's the court battle all about?

Karisma Kapoor's children are in a heated legal battle with Priya Sachdeva in the Delhi High Court over their father's inheritance. After hearing the plea, the court has ordered Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets of Kapur as of June 12, 2025.

In this case, Karisma’s children have alleged that Priya forged Sunjay's will. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the actress’s children, stated that the will is unregistered.