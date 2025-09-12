/Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore property battle: Who is saying what, and how Karisma Kapoor is involved

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur tragically died on June 12 after suffering a heart attack. He was 53 years old. Kapur, a renowned businessman and former Sona Comstar chairman, has left behind a fortune of reportedly Rs 30,000 crore, which has now become the core reason for a dispute within the Kapur family. What exactly is happening, and who is saying what? Here’s the full story.
Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, died in London. The businessman is survived by his widow, Priya Sachdev, and their son, Azarias (6), his mother, Rani Kapur, and two children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14), from his former marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor.
The high-profile inheritance drama has been brewing for months, but it grabbed headlines when Karisma Kapoor's two children approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father’s property.
Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 and divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. The couple has two children, Samaira and Kiaan.
On September 12, the Delhi High Court ordered Priya Sachdev Kapur to disclose and list all of Sunjay Kapur’s movable and immovable assets.
Actress Karisma Kapoor has been living separately in Mumbai since her divorce in 2016. However, she is linked to the case through her children, Samaira and Kiaan, who are fighting for their rights in their father’s estate.
Samaira and Kiaan Kapur have moved the Delhi High Court, accusing their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of forging their late father’s will.
The suit names Priya Kapur, her minor son Azarias, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur, and Shradha Suri Marwah, the purported executor of the will, as accused parties.