/Sunjay Kapur was helping ex Karisma Kapoor and kids obtain Portuguese citizenship, new court documents show

As the family of late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s feuds over the inheritance of Rs 30,000 crore estate, new details have been emerging around the case. According to records submitted in the Dehi High Court, Kapur was helping his former wife and actress Karisma Kapoor and their children obtain Portuguese citizenship.

Sunjay was helping Karisma Kapoor

According to documents which have been submitted in the Court amid the estate feud, the late businessman was helping Karisma and their kids- Samaira and Kiaan, secure Portuguese citizenship. Sunjay was helping the three with the process.

According to a report by News18, court documents indicate that Sunjay was in touch with Karisma. WhatsApp chats and documents that have been submitted in relation to the case filed by Karisma’s kids show that the former couple were in regular touch and had frequent chats.

As per the records submitted, Sunjay was assisting Karisma and their children in obtaining Portuguese citizenship, with the documents indicating that steps were being taken to secure foreign nationality for the family. In one of the chats cited in the suit, Sunjay told Karisma that she would have to give up her Indian citizenship to obtain a Portuguese passport. The message read, “India does not permit dual citizenship”. The Delhi High Court will now examine these documents as the case progresses.

More about Sunjay’s estate feud

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took up a plea filed by Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share in their late father’s estate, which is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore (Rs 300 billion). The children have accused his widow, Priya Sachdev, of forging his will and excluding them from the inheritance.

Meanwhile, Priya’s legal team has claimed that the siblings have already been given Rs 19 billion worth of assets from Sunjay’s will. During the court hearing on Wednesday, Priya, through her legal team, claimed that the suit was not maintainable.

Priya is Sunjay's third wife, whom he married in 2017. The couple shared a son. Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003 to 2016. Their two kids were born in 2005 and 2011.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya to file her replies to the plaint and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9. The Court has asked Priya to submit a list of all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay.

Meanwhile, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, too has accused Priya of leaving her out of the family wealth. His mother informed the Delhi High Court about the losses she suffered due to the formation of the RK Family Trust, which is now controlled by Priya Kapur.

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. It was later claimed that he died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.