/Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev, responds to the lawsuit filed against her by Karisma’s children, claiming they have already got Rs 19 billion

A day after Sunjay Kapur’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, approached the Delhi High Court to seek a share in their late father’s wealth, his widow Priya Sachdev has responded via her legal team. The kids, born to Sunjay and his former wife Karisma Kapoor, alleged that their stepmother had forged his will and excluded them from the inheritance that is reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore (Rs 300 billion). Priya’s team has, however, completely presented a different narrative.

Priya’s legal counsel claims Karisma’s kids got ₹1900 crore

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took up a plea filed by Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share in their late father’s estate. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the two children, while senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Shyel Trehan appeared for Priya.

The court hearing saw several allegations and claims being made by both parties in the dispute. The matter was heard by a bench headed by Justice Jyoti Singh.

During the hearing, Priya’s team alleged that Samaira and Kiaan were given Rs 1900 core (Rs 19 billion) worth of assets from the trust just a few days before they filed a lawsuit. The trust in question is the Rani Kapur Trust, which is the Kapur family’s trust.

“I don’t know how much is enough,” Rajiv Nayar, Priya’s lawyer, said while making the claim.

They claimed that it was conveyed to them just five days before filing the suit, stating, “And after that your tone changes and you say you got nothing from the assets?”

Through her legal team, Priya also urged for “some sympathy for the soul of the deceased”.

More about the Kapur family feud

On Tuesday, Karisma’s kids filed a lawsuit against their late father’s third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The siblings, through their lawsuit, alleged, Priya had forged the will and changed it. They also sought an injunction on the transfer or disposal of the property.

They alleged that the will was changed by Priya to gain complete control over his assets.

Priya is Sunjay's third wife, whom he married in 2017. They shared a son. Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003-16. Their two kids were born in 2005 and 2011.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya to file her replies to the plaint and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9. The Court has asked Priya to submit a list of all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay.

Meanwhile, Priya has also been accused by Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur for keeping her out of Sona Comstar’s operations.Earlier, in a letter to the board of Sona Group, Rani Kapur alleged that she is the sole beneficiary of Surinder Kapur’s (her husband) empire and the majority shareholder of the group, including Sona Comstar.

Rani also claimed that she was forced to sign documents to appoint her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as the non-executive director on the board. Later, the company issued a cease-and-desist notice to Rani Kapur, claiming that she had not had any role in the company since 2019. Rani also had claimed that her son died under suspicious circumstances.

About Sunjay’s death

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. It was later claimed that Sunjay died due to a cardiac arrest after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.

He was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, one of the world's leading auto manufacturers. Reports state his estate's worth is at approximately ₹30,000 crore.