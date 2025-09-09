/Karisma Kapoor’s kids Samaira and Kiaan approach Delhi HC seeking share in dad Sunjay Kapur’s wealth, claim stepmom Priya Sachdev forged will

The inheritance drama around late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wealth is far from over. Kapur and his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaa,n have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father’s assets. The late chairman of Sona Comstar died on June 12 in the UK after suffering a cardiac arrest. Kapur was married to Priya Sachdev at the time of death and shared a son with her. He was married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor earlier, and the couple shared two children- Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay Kapur’s kids accuse Priya Sachdev of forgery

According to a report in Bar and Bench, Samaira and Kiaan have alleged that their father’s third wife, Priya Kapur, forged his will in an attempt to seize complete control of the assets.

The children have alleged that their stepmother, along with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, withheld the will for more than seven weeks before presenting it at a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

“The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will, allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father, is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated, and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided,” the suit mentions.

The children have urged the court to recognize them as Class 1 legal heirs of Kapur and for a proper partition of their late father’s massive estate. The Kapur siblings have demanded a one-fifth share each. Kapur’s estate is reportedly worth Rs 30 billion.

The children have stated in their petition that they have been close to their father until his sudden demise on June 12, 2025. They had shared a close bond with him, which included frequent travels, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

Samaira is 20 years old, while her brother Kiaan is 15 years old.

Sunjay Kapur's mother's claims on Sona Comstar

Earlier, in a letter to the board of Sona Group, Rani Kapur, the mother of Sunjay and Mandhira Kapur, alleged that she is the sole beneficiary of Surinder Kapur’s (her husband) empire and the majority shareholder of the group, including Sona Comstar.