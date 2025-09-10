Sunjay Kapur's mother makes shocking claims, says she's left with nothing: 'Don't have roof'

The battle over Sunjay Kapur's property is getting bitter by the day. After Sunjay's two children with his ex-wife and actor Karisma Kapoor approached the court regarding their father's property, the late tycoon’s mother, Rani Kapur, has told the court that she has been left with nothing after her son’s death.

This shocking statement comes at a time when the feud over Sunjay Kapur's inheritance has turned uglier. Kapur tragically passed away in Windsor, UK, at the age of 53. He reportedly died of a heart attack while playing polo.

Sunjay Kapur's mother’s shocking statement

The family feud over Sunjay Kapur's estate is intensifying. As per recent updates, his mother informed the Delhi High Court about the losses she suffered due to the formation of the RK Family Trust, which is now controlled by Priya Kapur.

Ms Rani, speaking through her lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, said, “I don’t even have a roof over my head.”

Despite the sprawling family wealth, Rani stated that she has been left with nothing.

"Everything of my assets worth over Rs 10,000 crore has gone. I am left without a roof. Priya Kapur comes in and within three months of her getting married, everything goes," Ms Rani's Vaibhav Gaggar told the court.



Rani further revealed that she has sent over 15 emails seeking information about Sunjay’s will, but has received no response.

“Not a word has been shared with me. I have been told my emails were compromised,” she said.

Mr. Gaggar also highlighted that Karisma Kapoor’s children allegedly received Rs 1,900 crore from the Trust, an amount different from what was mentioned in Sunjay’s purported will. He added that if this were true, Rani would now have to fight both Karisma’s children and Priya.

Unlike Karisma’s children, who are contesting Priya’s role, Ms. Rani is disputing both the RK Trust and Sunjay Kapur’s will.

"If they have received Rs 1,900 crore worth assets, then I will now have to fight both Karisma and Priya," he said. "I have seven grandchildren. I am the person who has to make sure everyone gets it."

"Where is the will? I am the settler. Rani Kapur Trust.There should be a status quo on all the assets," he added.