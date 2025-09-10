/Sunjay Kapur’s sister claims mother was ‘locked away’, forced to sign papers

The battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s will is turning uglier by the day. As the legal dispute intensifies, shocking revelations continue to surface. In a surprising turn, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, revealed that she has been left with nothing from her son's Rs 30,000 worth empire. Adding to the growing drama, Kapur’s sister has now come forward with a statement, further escalating the family feud.

Sunjay Kapur’s sister claims mother was ‘locked away’

Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, has reportedly said that his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, along with other family members, forcibly made their mother sign documents while she was grieving the loss of her son.

Mandhira’s shocking claims have added a new twist to the inheritance battle, which has now reached the Delhi High Court. She alleged that her mother was pressured into signing papers, and since then, they have been trying to determine exactly what she signed.

In an interview with CNN-News 18, Mandhira shared, “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked.''

''My mother told me. She was in a grieving space. She did not know what was going on. I spoke to her, she told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’. She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed. We are not getting any answers," she told the Indian media channel.

During the conversation, Mandhira emphasised that the dispute is not about inheritance but about preserving the family’s legacy.

Family drama over Sunjay Kapur's will

In July, the Kapur family feud took a major turn when Rani Kapur claimed that she had been “coerced" into signing documents behind locked doors.''

In a letter to the Sona Comstar board, Ms Kapur claimed to be the majority shareholder of the Sona Group.

Ms Kapur also claimed that she was "compelled to sign various documents without explanation"