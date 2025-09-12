/Is Nehal playing 'woman card'? Netizens reacts on her accusations against Amaal Mallik

Every day in the Bigg Boss house is full of drama, and the most recent high-scale drama unfolded during the captaincy task between two contestants, Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Mallik.

So far in season 19, many incidents have taken place where contestants have come face-to-face and said demeaning things about each other. But what happened between Amaal and Nehal had the entire internet talking.

What happened between Amaal Mallik and Nehal Chudasama?

During a captaincy task, the contestants were divided into two teams. One person had to write on a board, and a team member of the opposing team had to rub it.

Amaal, who was in team A, was trying to erase with a duster while Nehal was writing. Soon after the task began, Amaal and Nehal got into a tussle when Nehal stepped back and accused the singer of physically touching her.

Nehal alleged that Amaal had hurt her, breaking down in tears.

Visibly shocked, Amaal immediately apologised, saying he had done nothing wrong. Defending himself, the singer told another contestant Zeishan, “Mujhe meri dog ki kasam main ne kuch nahi kiya. Maine kuch wrong touch nahi kiya. Arre main utha bhi nahi sakta tha usko. (I swear on my dog, I didn't do anything. I didn't make any wrong touch. I couldn't even lift her up)''



The music composer even broke down crying after apologising to Nehal.

Several housemates came forward in Amaal’s defence, saying that his actions were not deliberate.

Armaan Malik defends his brother

Soon after the episode went viral, renowned Bollywood singer Armaan Malik wrote a heartwarming note for his brother. Taking to X, he wrote, “so proud of how Amaal is coming into his own on the show. It’s tough seeing him sad sometimes, but the love from you all, and even a few inside, will keep him strong.”

Apart from Armaan, several netizens also supported Amaal and criticised Nehal, accusing her of playing the “woman card.”