/Henry Cavill’s injury halts ‘Highlander’ filming, production stalled until 2026

Hollywood star Henry Cavill renowned as Superman has suffered an injury while preparing for his role in the much-anticipated Highlander remake. The setback has forced Amazon MGM Studios to delay production on the film, which was originally scheduled to begin shooting this year, until early 2026.

Henry Cavill’s injury pushes ‘Highlander’ back

According to the reports, the 42-year-old actor was injured during the pre-production phase of the project while training for the role. Details about the nature of his injury have not been disclosed, but it is said that the actor requires time off to rest and recover. With Cavill being the central lead, filming has been postponed, pushing back what was already one of the most highly anticipated action-fantasy films in Hollywood.

The long-awaited highlander remake

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the filmmaker behind the John Wick franchise, Highlander has been under work for more than a decade. Originally launched at Lionsgate before moving to Amazon MGM, the project has been described as a modern retelling of the 1986 cult classic. The original starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery and told the story of immortal warriors battling through centuries, from the Scottish Highlands to modern-day cities.





The new adaptation, written by Michael Finch (John Wick: Chapter 4), is expected to follow a similar theme, immortals locked in combat across timelines. Cavill had teased fans about his preparation at CinemaCon 2024, saying: “If you think you’ve seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet.”





Besides Cavill, the star-studded cast includes Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou. The film is being produced by Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, Neal H. Moritz, Josh Davis, Louise Rosner and Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment.

The legacy of Highlander