/From Aishwarya Rai to Ratan Tata: Celebrities who moved Delhi High Court for personality rights

Months after Ratan Tata's death, the Tata Group and Ratan Tata Trust appealed to High Court to protect the late industrialist's name and image. The court Delhi High Court recognized the late Indian industrialist Ratan Tata's name as a well-known mark and granted a permanent injunction against a journalist, Dr. Rajat Srivastava, from using it for an unauthorized award ceremony in February 2025, citing the need to protect the name and associated goodwill from misuse.