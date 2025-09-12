LOGIN
From Aishwarya Rai to Ratan Tata: Celebrities who moved Delhi High Court for personality rights

Bollywood actors and public figures from Aishwarya Rai to Ratan Tata, famous personalities, have sought help from the Delhi High Court for the rights of their images, voice and name.
 

List of public figures faced issues for their personality rights
List of public figures faced issues for their personality rights

Due to growing influence and usage of AI and similar technologies, celebrities are facing serious issues with their personality rights. People are generating revenue, sitting at their homes by misusing AI and exploiting the images, voice, and names of public figures for commercial purposes without their consent. Several stars have moved Delhi HC in the past years to protect their personality rights.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In Sept. 2025, Aishwarya Rai filed a petition at the Delhi High Court for her personality rights in order to get protection against unauthorized use of her images, voice and her name for commercial purposes without her consent.

Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata

Months after Ratan Tata's death, the Tata Group and Ratan Tata Trust appealed to High Court to protect the late industrialist's name and image. The court Delhi High Court recognized the late Indian industrialist Ratan Tata's name as a well-known mark and granted a permanent injunction against a journalist, Dr. Rajat Srivastava, from using it for an unauthorized award ceremony in February 2025, citing the need to protect the name and associated goodwill from misuse.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

The national icon, Amitabh Bachchan, had also filed a case in 2023 regarding the exploitation of his voice, image, and name. The actor raised his voice for his own rights, and in return, the court issued an interim order, preventing the copyright infringement of his persona.

Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff

Jaggu Dada, popularly known as Jackie Shroff, has also filed a lawsuit in 2024, aiming to put a stop to using his personal images and his name for unauthorized purposes like merchandise, mobile apps, and other activities.

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor

The Bollywood's Jhakaas man, Anil Kapoor also got trapped in this circle. In 2023, the actor filed a case to secure his name, voice and his iconic phrase, "jhakaas" from being misused. He also obtained protection for his personality rights.

Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, an Indian celebrity, has also pursued a lawsuit on September 12, for the protection of his publicity rights. The actor demanded the security of his images, voice and persona, which have been informally used to produce explicit content through AI technology.

