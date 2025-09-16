/Robert Redford, actor, director and Indie champion, dies at 89

Iconic actor and director Robert Redford has died. According to his publicist, the legendary actor died at his residence in Utah on Tuesday. He was 89. Redford, apart from being a prolific actor and director, was also an Indie champion and one of the founders of the Sundance Film Festival. He was a champion supporter of independent American cinema.

Robert Redford's cause of death

Cindi Berger, the chief executive of publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK said in a statement that Redford died in his sleep. A specific cause has not been revealed so far.



Redford's six-decade-long career as actor, director and activist

Redford's career was expansive and spanned over six decades. The tousled-haired and freckled heartthrob made his breakthrough alongside Paul Newman as the affable outlaw in the hippy Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969. Since then Redford has been part of numerous iconic films.



After 20 years as an actor, he moved behind the camera, becoming an Oscar-winning director.



The actor won the Best Director Oscar for Ordinary People in 1981. In his long career, he won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe awards and more.



In 1994, Redford was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement Award during the Golden Globes.

A committed environmental activist, Redford also fought to preserve the natural landscape and resources of Utah, where he lived.

Redford will be remembered by his nonprofit, the Sundance Institute, which sponsors the Sundance Film Festival.

Robert Redford's personal life

Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on August 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California, he was the son of an accountant.

Redford was married twice. He first married Lola Van Wagenen in Las Vegas. They had four children. Redford and Van Wagenen never publicly announced a separation or divorce, but in 1982, it was revealed in an entertainment column that the couple had been living separately for years.