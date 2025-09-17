/Did Priyanka Chopra have a serious affair? Prahlad Kakkar shares why she stayed silent

Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar has recently stirred fresh conversations in Bollywood after opening up about Priyanka Chopra’s past relationship, which he described as a “serious affair” that the actress consciously chose to keep away from public scrutiny.

What's the story?

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Kakkar praised Priyanka’s professionalism and resilience along with shedding light on why she never addressed speculation about her alleged romance. Without naming anyone, he said, “Priyanka is a doll, she’s a great person to work with. She’s very ambitious, very single-minded, very focused. And she has a certain sense of dignity which she will not allow people to enter. So, her whole so-called affair, she never made a comment on it. Everybody else was commenting. She never said anything. She held her dignity. If it was frivolous, she would have laughed. Obviously, it was serious. So, it was very personal to her.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Link to Shah Rukh Khan allegations

Though Kakkar refrained from mentioning names, industry chatter has for years linked Priyanka Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan, especially after their undeniable on-screen chemistry in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). At the time, rumours even suggested tensions within SRK’s personal life, though both actors remained tight-lipped, never confirming or denying the claims.

Early struggles and transformation

Recalling Priyanka’s journey from the 2000 Femina Miss India pageant, where she finished runner-up to Lara Dutta, Kakkar highlighted her early challenges, “Priyanka had huge disadvantages then. She was dark, she had a bad skin, and she was a strong-looking girl. She worked very hard to transform herself. By the time Dostana released, she looked like a million dollars. She had to lose weight, refine her look, and fight stereotypes. She’s not a delicate-looking girl—she’s big-boned and had to push herself much harder.”

Why Priyanka moved to Hollywood?

Kakkar also applauded Priyanka’s bold move to step away from Bollywood at a time when filmmakers began casting younger heroines. “She was the first Indian heroine to move abroad and make it there. Who takes that kind of risk? To say, ‘I’ll restart my career in Hollywood’? That’s Priyanka’s courage,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra today

Now happily married to American singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has built a powerful global identity. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan and are parents to daughter Malti Marie. On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for Citadel Season 2 and her Indian film comeback with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also stars in Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff alongside Karl Urban.