/Farah Khan compares Baba Ramdev to Salman Khan; Here’s why

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Baba Ramdev’s ashram in Haridwar to shoot an episode for her popular cooking vlog. Though, it started as a spiritual tour her witty comments soon turned the moment into a laugh riot. But what caught the attention of the viewers is when renowned film director Farah drew a hilarious comparison between the yoga guru and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Farah’s Salman Khan remark on Baba Ramdev

While showing Farah around the ashram, Baba Ramdev highlighted his simple way of living. Pointing towards the serene cottages and meditation centres he has built for visitors, he said, “Humne logo ke rehne ke liye bana rakhe hai mahal, aur apne liye jhopdi” (We’ve built palaces for others to stay in, and a hut for ourselves).

Quick with her humour, Farah immediately quipped, “To aap aur Salman Khan ek hi ho. Vo bhi 1BHK me rehta hai aur banayein hai mahal sab ke liye” (So you and Salman Khan are the same. He also lives in a 1BHK and has built palaces for everyone else). The comparison left Baba Ramdev laughing, and he sportingly agreed, saying, “Haan, ye baat to sahi hai” (Yes, that’s true).

Why the comparison?

Despite being one of India’s richest actors with a net worth running into thousands of crores, Salman Khan continues to live in his modest 1BHK apartment at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Known as Bollywood’s 'Bhaijaan', he has maintained this humble lifestyle while giving back generously to society through charity and philanthropy.

Farah Khan’s cooking vlog success

Launched in 2024, Farah’s cooking vlog has become a fan favourite, combining food with celebrity interactions, and light-hearted conversations. Accompanied by her cook, Dilip, Farah has visited several celebrity homes, dishing out recipes with a side of humour. Their growing popularity even earned them a featured spot at YouTube FanFest in Mumbai earlier this month.