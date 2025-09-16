/Priya Sachdev Kapur makes her first public appearance since Sunjay Kapur's death amid legal fued over his wealth

Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, made her first public appearance since her husband's death on Friday, officially stepping into the role of carrying forward his business legacy. Priya's appearance comes amid a massive legal tussle over the inheritance of Sanjay Kapur's estate, which is worth Rs 300 billion. His children from his former wife, actress Karisma Kapoor, have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share of Kapur's wealth and claimed that Priya Sachdev has forged his will.

Priya Sachdev Kapur stepped out in public for the first time after Sunjay's death to attend the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Annual Convention in Delhi's Taj Palace on Friday. Several pictures of her attending the event have surfaced on social media. She was inducted into the ACMA's Executive Committee for 2025-26 following the death of her husband in June 2025. Her updated professional bio now reflects this position, effective from September 12.

Her participation is been seen as an important moment, as it signifies her official entry into one of the industry’s top forums. The move came amid a legal battle over Sunjay's crore estate, involving his children, Samaira and Kiaan, and his mother, Rani Kapur, as well as his sister, Mandhira. All have separately accused Priya of keeping them away from the wealth.

Priya attended the ACMA meeting in the capacity of director of Aureus Investment (AIPL) and non-executive director and chairperson of the CSR committee at Sona Comstar- the company initially started by Sunjay's father and then handled by him. Sunjay also held the position of chairperson at ACMA.

A month after Sunjay Kapur died in the UK following a cardiac arrest, his family has been embroiled in a high-profile legal battle over his estate. The case has been brought forth by Karisma’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother, acting as legal guardian.



They, along with Sunjay’s mother and sister, have raised questions about the authenticity of his will and claimed that Priya Sachdev has not rightfully given them their share.