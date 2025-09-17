On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Indian film industry came together to celebrate the leader’s life and contributions.
Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Narendra Modi turned 75 this year. He served as Gujarat’s Chief Minister from 2001–2014 before becoming India’s 14th Prime Minister in 2014. His journey continues to inspire millions in India and across the globe. From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, several Bollywood and pan-India stars expressed their respect and admiration through heartfelt messages.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy shooting abroad, praises Modi’s dedication and energy. He said, “Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy.”
Aamir Khan extended his greetings, highlighting Modi’s role in shaping modern India. “Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to take the country on the path of progress,” Aamir said.
Alia Bhatt said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe,” she shared.
Ajay Devgn shared his admiration for Modi’s consistent vision, “On the occasion of your 75th birthday, my family and I extend our heartfelt wishes to you. I first met you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and since then, there has been a remarkable consistency in your journey. Your vision for the nation, dedication to your work, and fearless leadership have earned India a distinguished place on the global stage."
Recalling his first meeting with the Prime Minister, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a personal memory. “When I first met him, he already knew so much about us. He asked about my family, inquired about my father, Tahira's health, and even about my films. This personal connection he forms with everyone makes him truly exceptional. I wish him good health and happiness,” he expressed.
Vicky Kaushal kept his message short but powerful. “I truly wish for your good health, long life and boundless energy so you can take our great nation to even greater heights. Jai Hind.”
Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted an emotional video remembering his first interaction with Modi as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. “I came to meet you in your office, and you received me warmly. Afterwards, I arranged a special screening of my film A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, which you attended along with ministers and other guests.”
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared his wishes on X. “75vi janamdin par hardik shubhkamnaye @narendramodi ji. Meri dil se yeh prarthana hai ki aapko lambi umra aur accha swasth mile. Aap Bharat ko nayi unchai tak le jaate rahe. Happy Birthday, Captain.”
Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut wished PM Modi by posting on X (in Hindi), “Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the true son of Mother India, the most popular leader of the country, who is moving forward every day to fulfill the resolve of 'Developed India' by assimilating the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’.”