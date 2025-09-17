/Maa Vande: Biopic on PM Modi announced on his 75th birthday; who will play the leader on big screen?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life will be adapted for the big screen soon. As PM Modi turned 75on September 17, a new biopic on his life titled Maa Vande was announced. Backed by Silver Cast Creations, the film, which will chronicle his life, will release in 2026 in multiple languages, including English. On Wednesday, to mark the special day, the first poster of the film was unveiled.

Who will play Narendra Modi in Maa Vande?

According to reports, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will play the Indian Prime Minister in the film. Maa Vande will be directed by Kranthi Kumar and backed by Veer Reddy M.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About PM Modi’s biopic Maa Vande

The biopic will trace PM Modi’s life from childhood to his rise as a leader of the country. It will also highlight his deep bond with Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi who was a source of unwavering inspiration in his life.

The film Maa Vande also boasts of some award-winning technicians, including Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad, renowned production designer Sabu Cyril, and music by Ravi Basrur.

Wishes pour in for Modi as he turns 75

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time. Wishes have been pouring in for the PM from all over the world. From Indian politicians to world leaders to actors and sportsmen, PM Modi has been receiving warm wishes from all across.