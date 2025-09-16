/#MyModiStory trends as leaders, industrialists, actors share anecdotes ahead of PM Modi’s birthday

Several hashtags, including #MyModiStory, #ModiAt75, and #HappyBdayPMModi, started trending on Tuesday, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Wednesday, 17 September. Union ministers, BJP leaders, actors, and sportsmen started sharing their personal stories and experiences with PM Modi under the social media campaign #MyModiStory. US President Donald Trump also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to wish him on his 75th birthday. PM Modi thanked Trump for his phone call and birthday greetings while pledging to take the India-US partnership to “new heights”.

PM Modi said in a post on X, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his personal experiences with PM Modi that left him highly impressed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recalled PM Modi’s meticulous planning and personal involvement that made Operation Ganga a success and helped in the safe evacuation of nearly 23,000 Indian students who were stranded in the war zone when the Ukraine-Russia conflict started.

Industrialist Uday Kotak said the way PM Modi blends vision with execution and curiosity with humility appealed him the most.

Former cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning squad member Krisnamachari Srikkanth said he admires the person PM Modi is at 75, still humble, building the nation, and serving tirelessly.

Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni extended early birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recalled his first meeting with the PM in 2014 and the life lessons he carried from that interaction.

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla also reflected on his conversations with Prime Minister Modi and recalled a gesture that left a lasting impression on the Birla family.

Former minister and entrepreneur Rajeev Chandrasekhar said his first meeting with PM Modi remains etched in his memory as he realised that Modi is not just a leader who speaks of growth, but one who cultivates it in others.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal recalled an incident in the Lok Sabha when PM Modi stopped behind a member who was speaking at the time since it is considered disrespectful to cross in front of such a member and stood there till his speech was over.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised PM Modi’sprofound sensitivity and genuine care for those around him and recalled how he arranged a yoga expert for his persistent throat problem.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised PM Modi for being caring and compassionate, and recalled that after her very first budget speech, the prime minister called her as soon as she reached home and enquired about her health. He also sent his personal doctor straight to her home, instructing him to run all the necessary tests and ensure she was absolutely fine.

Several other ministers, leaders, and stars shared their fond memories with the prime minister.

WATCH: India-US Trade Talks: First Meeting Since Trump Imposed 50% Tariffs On India