Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Bombay State (present-day Gujarat), where he completed his secondary education. All the leaders and the International community are celebrating PM Modi's 75th birthday. Let's have a look at it.
US President Donald Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call, expressing gratitude for support on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend"
"You've instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country": President Murmu extends birthday wishes to PM Modi
"50 yrs of serving nation, 27 international awards": Union Minister Piyush Goel wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, calling him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.
Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam also wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday and said, "It gives me great pleasure to wish him a very happy birthday. We want to see him in good health to be able to lead this country as he is doing..."
Bill Gates, founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & former CEO of Microsoft, said, "Prime Minister Modi, my best wishes to you on your 75th birthday. I wish you good health and continued strength as you lead India's fantastic progress and contribute to global development. The Gates Foundation values our partnership with the Government of India immensely. Together, we are supporting progress towards Viksit Bharat and sharing lessons and innovations for the countries in the Global South. Once again, my warmest wishes to you on this milestone occasion."
Odisha-based sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created sand art to mark PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
People waved the biggest tricolour and made a huge poster of the Prime Minister with a special fabric in Surat, Gujarat.