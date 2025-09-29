/Bruce Willis’ $250M estate spark dispute between wife and Demi Moore’s daughters

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis, who has been battling frontotemporal dementia since 2023, is at the center of a reported rift within his family as questions arise about the management of his estimated $250 million estate.

According to reports, a quiet but growing tension has developed between Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis and his three older daughters- Rumer (37), Scout (34), and Tallulah (31), from his marriage to Demi Moore. While the family has shown a united front in supporting the “Die Hard” star, reports suggest that a potential financial feud could erupt in the near future.

Emma’s role in managing Bruce’s estate

Since Willis’ health decline, Emma, 47, has taken on the responsibility of overseeing both his medical care and financial decisions. As per RadarOnline, Emma has been granted authority to manage Bruce’s wealth, a move that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his older daughters. “The reality that Emma is now the one making all the calls has stirred unease. Bruce always took charge of the finances before his illness, and now that role has shifted entirely to Emma. Naturally, it’s created some friction.”

Emma and her two daughters with Bruce, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11 live in the family’s primary home. To better support their needs, Emma made the difficult decision to move Willis into a separate residence where he receives round-the-clock professional care.

A family legacy at stake

Willis’ career spanning decades, from action blockbusters like Die Hard to acclaimed dramas, has built a fortune that now hangs in delicate balance. Managing the enormous cost of his ongoing care, while also preserving his legacy for all five of his daughters, is reportedly placing Emma under immense pressure.

“Emma never asked for this role, but as his wife, it falls to her,” the another report said. “She is deeply committed to ensuring Bruce’s well-being and safeguarding his legacy, but it’s a huge responsibility.”

United but uneasy

Reportedly, despite whispers of discord, the Willis-Moore family remains devoted to Bruce’s health and comfort. Demi Moore, who was married to Willis for 13 years before their divorce in 2000, has remained actively involved in his care alongside their daughters.

“Everyone wants what’s best for Bruce. But with so much at stake, both emotionally and financially, the possibility of a battle over his fortune can’t be ruled out.”