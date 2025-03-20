7 Must-watch Bruce Willis movies for your binge list

Achu Krishnan
Mar 20, 2025, 06:08 PM
Photo Credit : WION Web Team

The Sixth Sense (1999)

This tense psychological thriller focuses on the child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, who is counselling a child who claims he can see ghosts.

Photo Credit : X/Disney

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Ageing boxer Butch Coolidge is on the run after double-crossing a notorious gangster.

Photo Credit : X/MGM

Hart's War (2002)

A gripping WW2 drama about Allied POWs and their daring escape from a Nazi prison camp.

Photo Credit : X/MGM

The Fifth Element (1997)

A wacky sci-fi adventure where taxi driver Korben Dallas unwittingly becomes the saviour of the universe.

Photo Credit : X/SonyPictures

Unbreakable (2000)

Arguably, the most underrated movie is Bruce Willis's illustrious career. The movie is a pathbreaking take on the superhero genre.

Photo Credit : X/Disney

12 Monkeys (1995)

A dark sci-fi thriller where prisoner James Cole is sent back in time to stop a deadly virus that brings humanity to the brink of extinction.

Photo Credit : X/UniversalPictures

Die Hard (1988)

The movie that made Bruce Willis a superstar. Willis's performance as John McClane is his most iconic role and kicked off a billion-dollar franchise.

Photo Credit : X/Disney