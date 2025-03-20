7 Must-watch Bruce Willis movies for your binge list

This tense psychological thriller focuses on the child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, who is counselling a child who claims he can see ghosts.
Ageing boxer Butch Coolidge is on the run after double-crossing a notorious gangster.
A gripping WW2 drama about Allied POWs and their daring escape from a Nazi prison camp.
A wacky sci-fi adventure where taxi driver Korben Dallas unwittingly becomes the saviour of the universe.
Arguably, the most underrated movie is Bruce Willis's illustrious career. The movie is a pathbreaking take on the superhero genre.
A dark sci-fi thriller where prisoner James Cole is sent back in time to stop a deadly virus that brings humanity to the brink of extinction.
The movie that made Bruce Willis a superstar. Willis's performance as John McClane is his most iconic role and kicked off a billion-dollar franchise.
{{ primary_category.name }}