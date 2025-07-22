/Bruce Willis' health update: Hollywood veteran star can no longer speak, walk or read amid progressive dementia

Veteran American actor Bruce Willis, who gained fame after playing the lead role in the comedy drama series Moonlighting and starring as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise. After he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, he has been keeping low, but his family keeps updating his fans about his health. But recent reports of losing his motor skills are what have made fans more emotional, as now he cannot recognise his work.

What is the health update of Bruce Willis? Fans become emotional

As per the recent updates from his family and close sources, the 70-year-old actor Bruce Willis can no longer speak, read, or walk due to the rapid progression of his dementia. The Hollywood star, due to memory loss, no longer remembers that he was a famous and highly accomplished actor.

Soon, after the news spread like wildfire, fans took to the comment section to express their sadness and became emotional. One user wrote, "That's very sad. He is a good actor who made good movies". Another user wrote, "Yes, very sad. I love his movies". "Sorry to hear it. I hope he is ok", wrote the third user.

What is frontotemporal dementia?

As per National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) gradually robs people of basic abilities- thinking, talking, walking, and socializing. FTD and other frontotemporal disorders are a common cause of early-onset dementia. They often strike people in the prime of life when they are working and raising families. Families suffer, too, as they struggle to cope with the person's daily needs as well as changes in relationships and responsibilities.

There is currently no cure for FTD or related disorders, and no treatments to slow or stop the progression of the disease, but there are ways to help manage the symptoms. Frontotemporal disorders are the result of damage to neurons primarily in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. As neurons die in these regions, the frontal and temporal lobes atrophy, or shrink. Gradually, this damage causes difficulties in thinking and behaviors normally controlled by these parts of the brain.

Bruce Willis' rise to global stardom

Bruce Willis, aka Walter Bruce Willis, was born in West Germany. He is the son of David Willis, an American soldier, and Marlene. In 1987, Willis obtained his first lead role in the Blake Edwards film Blind Date, co-starring with Kim Basinger and John Larroquette. The same year, he starred in an action role in Die Hard (1988) as John McClane. Since this role, there has been no looking back from the global fame.

His notable works include The Last Boy Scout (1991), Pulp Fiction (1994), 12 Monkeys (1995), The Fifth Element (1997), Armageddon (1998), The Sixth Sense (1999), Unbreakable, The Whole Nine Yards (both 2000), Tears of the Sun (2003), Sin City (2005), The Expendables, Red (both 2010), Looper (2012), and Glass (2019).