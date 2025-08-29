/Bruce Willis' health update: Veteran actor living separately under full-time care, wife Emma Heming reveals

Veteran actor Bruce Willis, who had once ruled Hollywood with films including the Die Hard franchise, is struggling with his health. The action star is currently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which has progressed with time. His wife Emma Heming has revealed an update about his health and said that the actor had to be moved out of the family home.

What did Emma Heming reveal about Bruce Willis' health?

While speaking to the ABC show, Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey- A Diane Sawyer special said, "Bruce would want that for our daughters, a home more tailored to their needs, not his. It was one of the hardest decisions that I've had to make so far. But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs".

"I felt like what we were going through as a family, what Bruce was going through, was so singular. I was definitely worried about sleeping and just making sure our house was secure. You have to think about your stove. You have to think about your freezer, refrigerator, and the doors", Emma said.

When speaking about her husband's early stage, she said, "He was quieter, distant, and stopped doing things he loved- like school runs. That wasn't like him.

All about Bruce Willis: Diagnosis, health, and more

Reportedly, the previous update given by Bruce Willis' family is that the 70-year-old actor can no longer speak, read, or walk due to the rapid progression of his dementia. The Hollywood star, due to memory loss, no longer remembers that he was a famous and highly accomplished actor.