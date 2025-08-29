Do You Wanna Partner trailer out! Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty in search of partner for their startup

The trailer of Do You Wanna Partner was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Friday. The Prime Video show will see Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty playing two friends turned business partners trying to build a successful startup of a beer brand. The show’s trailer launch saw stars of the show in attendance who interacted with the media along with the producer of the show, Karan Johar.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Tamannaah emphasising that for her, beer is not just alcohol but an emotion, the mention of which is synonymous with the feeling of a holiday. Turns out, she wakes up late the next day and misses an important call at work. Frustrated at being called just a pretty face in her company, Diana wants to do things her way.

The two women decide that instead of working for others, they would rather become their own bosses. “Let's make our own beer!” is the idea that sets off for these two friends, as they plan to make their own brand. The two have to get investors, crack the perfect recipe for beer and ward off gangsters on their entrepreneurial journey.

Watch the trailer of Do You Wanna Partner here:

Other cast members of Do You Wanna Partner?

The show also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Sufi Motiwala, Rannjivay Singha, and Lokesh Mittal.

Created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, the show is presented by Dharmatic Entertainment. Do You Want A Partner? will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 12.