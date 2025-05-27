7 Must-Have Jewellery Pieces From Tamannaah Bhatia Collection 

May 27, 2025, 12:56 IST

Pragati Awasthi

Tamannaah knows exactly how to elevate a look with the right jewelry—be it layered chains, chunky bracelets, or statement earrings. She pulls them off with ease and elegance. Here are 7 times Tamannaah’s latest jewelry looks proved her unmatched style game!

Classic Gold Glamour

Tamannaah wore a multicoloured halter-neck gown, but what truly caught everyone’s eye was her jewellery—layered golden bracelets adorned with pearls and even a watch embedded within. The unique blend added a touch of elegance and quirk to her look.

Boho Chic Vibes

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a one-shoulder top with a dramatic long trail paired with wide-leg jeans. Her standout jewellery featured a snail-inspired bracelet, shimmering shell-shaped earrings, and oversized rings on her diamond-plated fingers, adding bold, oceanic glam.

Diamond Dreams

Tamannaah looked like a vision in black and red, but it was her jewellery that stole the show. A pair of dazzling diamond statement earrings added brilliance and elegance, proving how she masterfully uses bold yet minimal pieces to elevate sophistication.

Statement Showstoppers

Tamannaah looked like a vision in black and red, but it was her jewellery that stole the show. A pair of dazzling diamond statement earrings added brilliance and elegance, proving how she masterfully uses bold yet minimal pieces to elevate sophistication.

Everyday Elegance

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a heavy, multi-layered gold and silver-plated chain, each layer featuring intricate designs, with the final one ending in a striking circular pendant. 

Luxurious and Detailed

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled with an exquisite arm stack of six bracelets, blending gold, diamonds, and a pop of turquoise blue. .