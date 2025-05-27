Tamannaah wore a multicoloured halter-neck gown, but what truly caught everyone’s eye was her jewellery—layered golden bracelets adorned with pearls and even a watch embedded within. The unique blend added a touch of elegance and quirk to her look.
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a one-shoulder top with a dramatic long trail paired with wide-leg jeans. Her standout jewellery featured a snail-inspired bracelet, shimmering shell-shaped earrings, and oversized rings on her diamond-plated fingers, adding bold, oceanic glam.
Tamannaah looked like a vision in black and red, but it was her jewellery that stole the show. A pair of dazzling diamond statement earrings added brilliance and elegance, proving how she masterfully uses bold yet minimal pieces to elevate sophistication.
Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a heavy, multi-layered gold and silver-plated chain, each layer featuring intricate designs, with the final one ending in a striking circular pendant.
Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled with an exquisite arm stack of six bracelets, blending gold, diamonds, and a pop of turquoise blue. .