Sonam Kapoor and Diana Penty invited for Paris couture Week

One of the world's most coveted fashion weeks, Paris Couture Week is underway and according to some sources, among those attending the event are two of our most fashionable and stunning actresses, Sonam Kapoor and Diana Penty. While Sonam is a veteran at the event, it would be the first time for Diana.

Taking to their social media platforms the actresses announced this news with much excitement! Diana shared a clip from her flight to Paris while Sonam shared a picture of her invite on her Instagram story and wrote, "So excited for the show."

Both actresses are highly regarded for their elegant and unique sartorial choices and we can’t wait to see all the glamour that unfolds. The fashion event will see the presence of Academy Award winner Natalie Portman.

Sonam last attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo. Recently, she also attended Dior's first fashion show in India at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Sonam is currently living in London with her son Vayu and husband Anand Ahuja. The actress has brought a lot of pride to India. She was recently invited for a dinner at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception at 10 Downing Street in London to celebrate India Global Forum's UK-India week 2023. And, before that, she was invited to the historic Coronation concert of King Charles III.

Sonam's future project -

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s crime thriller film Blind. The movie is set to release on July 7. This is Sonam's comeback film after four years of break. Directed by Shome Makhija, the movie stars Purab Kohli, the main antagonist of the movie, Lilette Dubey, Vinay Pathak, and Shubham Saraf.

Recently, the trailer of the movie was released and showed Sonam as a blind woman. The two minutes trailer starts off with the brutal murder of a woman and soon the frame cuts to Sonam, who is playing the role of a visually impaired woman boarding the taxi. She quickly identifies that there is something wrong with the cab. The next day, she visits the police station as a witness for the missing girl, Mia.



Watch the trailer here:

This is Sonam's first movie, which will release directly on OTT. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor and made a cameo in her father Anil Kapoor's film AK vs. AK.

