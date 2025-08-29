/The Twilight Saga back to be back in theatres! Robert Pattinson-Kristen Stewart starrer re-release dates revealed by Lionsgate

The Twilight Saga, a series of romance fantasy films based on the book series Twilight, is still loved by everyone for its chemistry between the leads, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, which blends supernatural and romance. Now, the fans of Twilight can rejoice as the film is set to return to the big screens this year.

When will Twilight Saga re-release in theatres?

In honour of the 20th anniversary of author Stephenie Meyer's original book, Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment have partnered for the release of every Twilight movie in theatres from October 29 to November 2, in addition to other anniversary festivities.

The first part of Twilight will release in cinemas on October 29, while New Moon will release on October 30, Eclipse on October 31, Breaking Dawn Part 1 on November 1, and Breaking Dawn Part 2 on November 2. The Twilight Saga YouTube channel has also been relaunched to share special clips and bonus content for fans.

Publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers will publish three special editions of Twilight, a hardcover deluxe collector’s edition, a paperback 20th anniversary version, and a deluxe hardcover collection of the entire saga — on Sept. 30.

Fans react to Twilight re-release in cinemas

Soon after the announcement of the re-release, fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Pretending this is also coming to Canada so I can feel something". Another user wrote, "I wasn’t old enough to see these in theaters before, I’m so hyped". "Hoping y'all do this worldwide one day! international twihards need the HOA HOA HOA HOA too!", wrote the third user.

All about Twilight

The Twilight Saga is a series of romance fantasy films based on the book series Twilight by Stephenie Meyer. Reportedly, the series had been in development since 2004 at Paramount Pictures' MTV Films, during which time a screen adaptation of Twilight that differed significantly from the novel was written.