Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /The Twilight Saga back to be back in theatres! Robert Pattinson-Kristen Stewart starrer re-release dates revealed by Lionsgate

The Twilight Saga back to be back in theatres! Robert Pattinson-Kristen Stewart starrer re-release dates revealed by Lionsgate

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 18:54 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 18:54 IST
The Twilight Saga back to be back in theatres! Robert Pattinson-Kristen Stewart starrer re-release dates revealed by Lionsgate

The Twilight Saga Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's classic supernatural film The Twilight Saga is scheduled to release in cinemas in October this year. The franchise with five films is based on books authored by Stephenie Meyer. 

The Twilight Saga, a series of romance fantasy films based on the book series Twilight, is still loved by everyone for its chemistry between the leads, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, which blends supernatural and romance. Now, the fans of Twilight can rejoice as the film is set to return to the big screens this year.

When will Twilight Saga re-release in theatres?

In honour of the 20th anniversary of author Stephenie Meyer's original book, Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment have partnered for the release of every Twilight movie in theatres from October 29 to November 2, in addition to other anniversary festivities.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The first part of Twilight will release in cinemas on October 29, while New Moon will release on October 30, Eclipse on October 31, Breaking Dawn Part 1 on November 1, and Breaking Dawn Part 2 on November 2. The Twilight Saga YouTube channel has also been relaunched to share special clips and bonus content for fans.

Publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers will publish three special editions of Twilight, a hardcover deluxe collector’s edition, a paperback 20th anniversary version, and a deluxe hardcover collection of the entire saga — on Sept. 30.

Fans react to Twilight re-release in cinemas

Soon after the announcement of the re-release, fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Pretending this is also coming to Canada so I can feel something". Another user wrote, "I wasn’t old enough to see these in theaters before, I’m so hyped". "Hoping y'all do this worldwide one day! international twihards need the HOA HOA HOA HOA too!", wrote the third user.

Trending Stories

All about Twilight

The Twilight Saga is a series of romance fantasy films based on the book series Twilight by Stephenie Meyer. Reportedly, the series had been in development since 2004 at Paramount Pictures' MTV Films, during which time a screen adaptation of Twilight that differed significantly from the novel was written.

The franchise produced five films: Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). The franchise featured Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone, and Elizabeth Reaser, among others.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at Wion, with over three years of experience. She is avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-Dramas. She loves unco...Read More

Trending Topics