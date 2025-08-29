LOGIN
Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: 8 must-watch films from the star

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 13:22 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 13:22 IST

Celebrate Telugu superstar Nagarjuna’s birthday with his most iconic films, from Shiva to Manam. These films showcase his talent, versatility and charm.

Nagarjuna has been one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in Indian cinema. With a career spanning nearly four decades, he has impressed audiences with his charm, powerful performances, and unique choice of films. As he celebrates his birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his most memorable movies.

Shiva (1989)
Shiva (1989)

The film that changed Telugu cinema forever, Shiva marked Nagarjuna’s rise as a mass hero. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the movie’s gritty portrayal of college politics and violence made it a cult classic.

Geethanjali (1989)
Geethanjali (1989)

A touching love story directed by Mani Ratnam, this film showed Nagarjuna’s range. His chemistry with Girija Shettar and the memorable Ilaiyaraaja soundtrack made it an all-time favourite.

Annamayya (1997)
Annamayya (1997)

One of Nagarjuna’s most iconic performances, this devotional drama had him play the role of saint-poet Annamacharya. His transformation and the soulful music struck a deep chord with audiences, and it remains one of his most versatile roles.

Ninne Pelladatha (1996)
Ninne Pelladatha (1996)

A National Award-winning romantic drama directed by Krishna Vamsi, this film cemented Nagarjuna’s reputation as a romantic hero. His pairing with Tabu remains a favourite to this day.

Mass (2004)
Mass (2004)

An out-and-out commercial entertainer, Mass connected strongly with audiences. The movie’s energetic songs and Nagarjuna’s stylish performance made it a blockbuster.

The Ghost (2022)
The Ghost (2022)

One of his recent action thrillers, The Ghost, showcased Nagarjuna in a slick and stylish avatar as an ex-Interpol agent. It highlights his continuing ability to experiment with roles even after decades in the industry.

