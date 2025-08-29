/Veteran Hollywood actor George Clooney pulls out from Venice Film Festival due to ill health

Hollywood veteran actor George Clooney is one of the renowned and celebrated celebrities. He rose to stardom after leading films including Ocean's Eleven and O Brother, Where Art Thou? and his extensive work as a director, producer, including directing films. The actor who was supposed to join the Venice Film Festival had to back out due to reported ill health.

What is the main cause of George Clooney's ill health for backing out of the Venice film festival?

According to reports, George Clooney was not present for a press event promoting his new film Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach, and also had to skip dinner with other cast members, including Adam Sandler and Laura Dern.

As per reports, the representative of George Clooney said that the actor has a sinus infection and, under the doctor's orders, he had to slow down his activities for the day.

For the unversed, Jay Kelly is screening in competition in Venice, which is one of the three titles from Netflix and is reportedly being positioned by the streamer as a major awards play, with both Clooney and Sandler expected to get the prestigious award.

What do we know about Jay Kelly?

Jay Kelly, which is helmed by Noah Baumbach and written by Emily Mortimer. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Greta Gerwig, and Patrick Wilson, among others.

It tells the story of a famous movie actor, Jay Kelly, and his devoted manager, Ron, who embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey. The global premiere of the film took place in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. It is scheduled for global release on streaming giant Netflix on December 5, 2025.

All about George Clooney

Clooney started his career with minor recurring roles in the television series The Facts of Life (1985–1987), Roseanne (1988–1991), Bodies of Evidence (1992–1993), and Sisters (1993–1994).