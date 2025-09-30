/Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai exudes elegance in Manish Malhotra couture

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has always been a constant for any fashion shows, film festivals, or events, and her appearance has always been the talk of the town. The former Miss World graced the ramp for Paris Fashion Week 2025 in Manish Malhotra couture and has already won the hearts of everyone with her confidence and elegance on stage. Several videos and photos from the fashion event have now gone viral.

Aishwarya Rai's walk on the ramp of Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai's power walk on the ramp is definitely a moment of discussion. The actress was decked out in a custom-made Manish Malhotra androgynous look. The diamonds on the sherwani were the highlight of the outfit. While walking the stage, the actress blew some kisses in the air and did her Namastey pose.

Netizens were in awe of her appearance and flooded the comments section praising her looks and outfit. One user wrote, “So beautiful.” Another user wrote, “Always the best.” "Uff! "The attitude, love you, girl", wrote the third user.

Aishwarya Rai's outfit decoded; Manish Malhotra shares details

Manish Malhotra took to his official Instagram handle and shared the details of Aishwarya's outfit. The custom-made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality.

The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs transform the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia—part armour, part adornment. They extend the gesture of “wearing your heart on your sleeve”, amplifying both strength and vulnerability in equal measure.