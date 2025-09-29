/Saif Ali Khan’s iconic Langda Tyagi from Omkara to get a spin-off? Here’s what we know

Nearly two decades after Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara hit theatres in 2006, the film continues to hold a cult status in Indian cinema. The Shakespearean adaptation of Othello, set in the heartlands of Uttar Pradesh, featured powerhouse performances by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Naseeruddin Shah, and most memorably, Saif Ali Khan as the ruthless Langda Tyagi.

Among all the characters, it was Saif’s cold, calculating, and sharp-witted portrayal of Langda Tyagi that stood out, earning widespread critical acclaim and marking the role as one of the most unforgettable villains in Bollywood. Even today, Langda Tyagi is frequently referenced in pop culture.

Langda Tyagi spin-off in the works

According to the Pinkvilla, producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak are now planning a dedicated spin-off focusing on Langda Tyagi. The report states that the character has “stood the test of time” and continues to spark conversations nearly 19 years later. Inspired by the enduring popularity, the makers have developed a story that naturally connects back to the world of Omkara while spotlighting Langda Tyagi’s arc.

The project is currently in the scripting stage, with plans to take it on floors in 2026. While excitement around the spin-off is growing, the key question remains: Will Saif Ali Khan reprise his iconic role?

Will Saif Ali Khan return as Langda Tyagi?

It is said that the casting is still under wraps. “That’s a secret, which will unravel once the script is locked. Saif Ali Khan might return as Langda Tyagi, or the makers may bring in a younger actor for a reboot,” the report revealed.

Either way, the announcement has sparked curiosity among fans who believe Langda Tyagi’s menacing charisma can only be justified by Saif himself.

Saif Ali Khan’s current projects

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, an action-packed OTT thriller co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat. Next, the actor will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, where he reunites with Akshay Kumar.