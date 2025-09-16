/Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan's grand gestures, latter's cheeky reply goes viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most beloved Bollywood couples. From onscreen romance to being clicked on several events, their lovable bond has always been admired by the fans. But do you know, the Agent Vinod actors have finally reunited on screen? Though not in a film, but in a fun new brand commercial. Their light-hearted chemistry in the ad has left fans gushing.

Kareena reveals Saif’s love for “Little Things”

In the ad shared on Kareena’s Instagram in collaboration with Spotify India, the actress begins by saying, “I know my Saif. He is not about grand gestures. For him, it is about the little things.” But before her words could sink in, Saif cheekily rolled up his sleeve to reveal his famous tattoo of her name, quipping, “Lagta hai tattoo thoda little reh gaya!”



Fans' reactions to the banter, calls ‘Saifeena’ “the cutest couple”

The clip doesn’t stop at the tattoo joke. Kareena goes on to share that Saif enjoys her surprise gifts, including a drum set, only to learn he’s actually a guitar person. The playful moment quickly became viral on social media. One fan commented, “It’s giving major Modern Family vibes, love it. Kareena’s expressions are OG!” Another added, “This is amazing! It’s been so long since we saw Saif and Kareena together.” Many simply called them “the cutest couple.”

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 after years of dating. While Saif was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and his marriage with Kareena brought two more additions to the family, Taimur (born 2016) and Jehangir (born 2021).