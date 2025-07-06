/Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi family property declared 'enemy property' by Madhya Pradesh High Court, Actor loses ₹15,000 crore

In a major setback for Saif Ali Khan and his family, Madhya Pradesh High Court has reportedly rejected the actor's long-standing plea, in which he had challenged the government's decision to label his Rs 15,000 crore ancestral properties in the state as 'enemy property'. The court has cancelled the 25-year-old decision of the trial court and ordered a re-investigation of the case from the beginning, which is to be completed within a year.

Saif Ali Khan looses Rs 15,000 crore worth property?

As per reports, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has declared the property of actor Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi family as 'enemy property'. The court has reportedly ordered to resume the hearing of the case and trial court to complete the proceedings within a year. Now many of Saif's properties, such as Flag Staff House, Noor-Us-Saba Palace etc, have come under government control. This decision has been taken under the Enemy Property Act.

Reports suggest that according to trial court, this property was handed over to Sajida, daughter of Nawab Hamidullah Khan's first wife and great-grandmother of Saif Ali Khan.

However, after the death of the Nawab in 1960, his heir demanded the division of this personal property under the Muslim Personal Law Act, 1937. For this, he files a petition in the trial court in 1999, but the court ruled in favour of Sajida at that time.

What is Enemy Property Act?

Under the Enemy Property Act, the Government of India gets rights over those properties whose owners had migrated to Pakistan after the partition. After the recent decision of the High Court, many royal properties of Saif Ali Khan in Bhopal have now come under government control.