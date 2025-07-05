/'Electrifying;' 'biblical': UK press in raptures on Oasis comeback

British media on Saturday saluted rock legends Oasis as "electrifying" and even "biblical" after their opening comeback concert received an equally ecstatic reception from fans in Cardiff.

The rockers, who shot to fame in the mid-1990s Britpop era, reeled off a string of their biggest hits in front of a 74,000-strong crowd in the Welsh capital on Friday, leaving those there in raptures.

For the Daily Mail, "Oasis fans were blown away as the iconic band reunited after 16 years and delivered an electrifying set, packed with energy and nostalgia."

"Oasis returned as if no time has passed at all," said the Daily Telegraph.

Other media were equally gushing after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher wowed their audience with a batch of top hits including "Morning Glory" and "Supersonic".

"The band sound, to use Liam’s favourite phrase, absolutely biblical," said Rolling Stone.

For the Guardian newspaper, the concert was "a shameless trip back to the 90s for Britpop’s loudest, greatest songs."

The BBC said Oasis showed "a hunger and a passion that was missing from their last shows in 2009."