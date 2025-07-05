Happy 34th anniversary Seinfeld: 10 classic episodes every fan should revisit

To celebrate the 34th anniversary of Seinfeld, here are 10 must-watch episodes that perfectly capture why Seinfeld remains an all-time classic.
Thirty-four years ago, Seinfeld changed the sitcom landscape forever with its hilarious take on “a show about nothing.” Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer gave us unforgettable comedy moments that still resonate today. To celebrate its 34th anniversary, here are 10 must-watch episodes that perfectly capture why Seinfeld remains an all-time classic.
Arguably the most famous Seinfeld episode, this brilliant and daring script about a self-imposed challenge remains a TV landmark.
“No soup for you!” The strictest soup-seller in New York became a pop culture icon in this hilarious episode.
George’s lie about being a marine biologist spirals into an unforgettable climax with a beached whale.
George decides to do the exact opposite of his instincts, changing his life overnight in one of the show’s best written.
Elaine’s hilariously awful dancing steals the show and becomes instantly meme-worthy.
When a reporter mistakenly thinks Jerry and George are a couple, the episode cleverly handles stereotypes and delivers big laughs.
One of the show's most iconic episodes. The trio find themselves lost in a multi-level garage.
Kramer recreates a talk show set in his apartment, blurring the lines between reality and make-believe.
Jerry and his friends spent an entire episode waiting for a table and helped redefine sitcom writing.