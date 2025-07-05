LOGIN
Happy 34th anniversary Seinfeld: 10 classic episodes every fan should revisit

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 16:08 IST

To celebrate the 34th anniversary of Seinfeld, here are 10 must-watch episodes that perfectly capture why Seinfeld remains an all-time classic.
 

Thirty-four years ago, Seinfeld changed the sitcom landscape forever with its hilarious take on “a show about nothing.” Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer gave us unforgettable comedy moments that still resonate today. To celebrate its 34th anniversary, here are 10 must-watch episodes that perfectly capture why Seinfeld remains an all-time classic.

The Contest (Season 4, Episode 11)
The Contest (Season 4, Episode 11)

Arguably the most famous Seinfeld episode, this brilliant and daring script about a self-imposed challenge remains a TV landmark.

The Soup Nazi (Season 7, Episode 6)
The Soup Nazi (Season 7, Episode 6)

“No soup for you!” The strictest soup-seller in New York became a pop culture icon in this hilarious episode.

The Puffy Shirt (Season 5, Episode 2)
The Puffy Shirt (Season 5, Episode 2)

The Marine Biologist (Season 5, Episode 14)
The Marine Biologist (Season 5, Episode 14)

George’s lie about being a marine biologist spirals into an unforgettable climax with a beached whale.

The Opposite (Season 5, Episode 22)
The Opposite (Season 5, Episode 22)

George decides to do the exact opposite of his instincts, changing his life overnight in one of the show’s best written.

The Little Kicks (Season 8, Episode 4)
The Little Kicks (Season 8, Episode 4)

Elaine’s hilariously awful dancing steals the show and becomes instantly meme-worthy.

The Outing (Season 4, Episode 17)
The Outing (Season 4, Episode 17)

When a reporter mistakenly thinks Jerry and George are a couple, the episode cleverly handles stereotypes and delivers big laughs.

The Parking Garage (Season 3, Episode 6)
The Parking Garage (Season 3, Episode 6)

One of the show's most iconic episodes. The trio find themselves lost in a multi-level garage.

The Merv Griffin Show (Season 9, Episode 6)
The Merv Griffin Show (Season 9, Episode 6)

Kramer recreates a talk show set in his apartment, blurring the lines between reality and make-believe.

The Chinese Restaurant (Season 2, Episode 11)
The Chinese Restaurant (Season 2, Episode 11)

Jerry and his friends spent an entire episode waiting for a table and helped redefine sitcom writing.

