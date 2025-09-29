/Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Animal, and more: Rashmika Mandana movies to watch on OTT platforms

LOGIN
Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 17:39 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 17:39 IST

Rashmika Mandana is coming to spread her charm in her new project along with Ayushman Khurrana. The actress has received utmost popularity from her famous movies like Pushpa and Animal. Before the release of her new project, let's check some of her best movies on OTT.  

Rashmika Mandana's must-watch movies
(Photograph: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandana widely known as Srivalli is one of the best actress in the film industry. Showcasing her esteem performance in a variety of movies has garnered her name and fame in Bollywood as well as Tollywood. The artist's charming personality, notable work and her wide fanbase has made her the National crush of India. Here, we will be talking about the best movies of Rashmika you can watch on OTT platforms before the release of her upcoming movie, Thamma.

(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie revolves on the story of a man named Pushpa who started his illegal business of smuggling red sandalwood which gave him a rise. The success made him many enemies which also results in a power packed combat scenes between Pushpa and his enemies.

(Photograph: Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

A true event based movie of 1971's Indo-Pakistani War in which the story highlights a RAW agent, Amandeep Singh starred Siddharth Malhotra, who enters Pakistan to gather information regarding the country's completion in nuclear weapons. Rashmika acted as the Amandeep's wife, a blind girl.

(Photograph: Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Mandana being a lover of the main lead Ranvijay Singh starring Ranbir Kapoor, an obedient boy who has never made his father proud because of his aggressive nature but when his father got shot, he turned the whole city upside down to find the killer.

(Photograph: X)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

The movie puts spotlight on the intense love story between Bobby and Lily starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandana. In the movie, Bobby was dealing with his anger issues which pauses after being united with Lily.

(Photograph: Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

The movie's plot portrays a young, passionate individual named Sikander starring Salman Khan who gave a open challenge to the corrupt system. Rashmika as Saisri, Sikandar's wife, dies during the conflict between Sikandar and a powerful Minister Pradhan.

Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Animal, and more: Rashmika Mandana movies to watch on OTT platforms
