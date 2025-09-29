LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Fan of Andrew Garfield? 7 movies of the Hollywood heartthrob you can't resist

Fan of Andrew Garfield? 7 movies of the Hollywood heartthrob you can't resist

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 17:51 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 17:51 IST

The nation's heartthrob, Andrew Garfield is a Hollywood actor who gained popularity for his versatile acting and esteem performance in every role in the movies. In regards to this, we will be discussing some of his must-watch movies that you can't miss. Let's check out the list. 

Must-watch Andrew Garfield's movies
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Must-watch Andrew Garfield's movies

Highly acclaimed International actor, Andrew Garfield has been ruling over the audience's hearts for a several years now. His mind-blowing performance and the astonishingly depicting role of Mark Zuckerberg's friend in the movie The Social Network bagged him the nominations in Academy Awards. Widening his fan following over the past few years. Let's just dig into the photo gallery to see the list of his must-watch movies.

We Live in Time
2 / 7
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

We Live in Time

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The story follows a romantic couple relationship between two characters named Almut and Tobias who fall in love with each other and gradually start facing challenges because of the time as it passes so fast, that they find difficulty in spending the same with each other.

Tick, Tick... Boom!
3 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Where to watch: Netflix

The movie portrays the autobiography of musical and playwriter, Jonathan Larson, which revolves on the story of brilliant composer residing in New York City. The artist feels crushed between his overthinking about the wrong career choice, love and friendship phase.

Mainstream
4 / 7
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Mainstream

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A rom-com movie of Andrew which has garnered him utmost popularity because of the film's synopsis which follows the lives of three people who want stardom to mark their presence in the age of internet.

Hacksaw Ridge
5 / 7
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Hacksaw Ridge

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hacksaw Ridge, a movie that bagged the artist his nomination in the Academy Awards centers on Desmond T. Doss in the time of Battle of Okinawa, who refuses to kill people with an engagement of any weapon, which leads everyone to worry.

The Amazing Spider-Man
6 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

The Amazing Spider-Man

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The tale tells the story of a high school boy named Peter Parker who gets bitten by a spider and suddenly finds out that his body is reflecting some superpowers, which he later used to protect the nation against the evil monsters.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2
7 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The plot highlights the life story full of hustle and struggle of Spider man, as how he maintains his life being a protector of the whole city and a lover to his girlfriend, Gwen, because he doesn't want to disclose his identity to anyone.

Trending Photo

How Sputnik 1, the world’s first satellite, changed space exploration forever: 6 interesting facts
7

How Sputnik 1, the world’s first satellite, changed space exploration forever: 6 interesting facts

Fan of Andrew Garfield? 7 movies of the Hollywood heartthrob you can't resist
7

Fan of Andrew Garfield? 7 movies of the Hollywood heartthrob you can't resist

Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Animal, and more: Rashmika Mandana movies to watch on OTT platforms
6

Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Animal, and more: Rashmika Mandana movies to watch on OTT platforms

6 surprising things to know about time zones across the world
6

6 surprising things to know about time zones across the world

Top 7 countries with the highest life expectancy in 2025 by Gender
7

Top 7 countries with the highest life expectancy in 2025 by Gender