/Fan of Andrew Garfield? 7 movies of the Hollywood heartthrob you can't resist

The nation's heartthrob, Andrew Garfield is a Hollywood actor who gained popularity for his versatile acting and esteem performance in every role in the movies. In regards to this, we will be discussing some of his must-watch movies that you can't miss. Let's check out the list.
Highly acclaimed International actor, Andrew Garfield has been ruling over the audience's hearts for a several years now. His mind-blowing performance and the astonishingly depicting role of Mark Zuckerberg's friend in the movie The Social Network bagged him the nominations in Academy Awards. Widening his fan following over the past few years. Let's just dig into the photo gallery to see the list of his must-watch movies.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The story follows a romantic couple relationship between two characters named Almut and Tobias who fall in love with each other and gradually start facing challenges because of the time as it passes so fast, that they find difficulty in spending the same with each other.
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie portrays the autobiography of musical and playwriter, Jonathan Larson, which revolves on the story of brilliant composer residing in New York City. The artist feels crushed between his overthinking about the wrong career choice, love and friendship phase.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A rom-com movie of Andrew which has garnered him utmost popularity because of the film's synopsis which follows the lives of three people who want stardom to mark their presence in the age of internet.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Hacksaw Ridge, a movie that bagged the artist his nomination in the Academy Awards centers on Desmond T. Doss in the time of Battle of Okinawa, who refuses to kill people with an engagement of any weapon, which leads everyone to worry.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The tale tells the story of a high school boy named Peter Parker who gets bitten by a spider and suddenly finds out that his body is reflecting some superpowers, which he later used to protect the nation against the evil monsters.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The plot highlights the life story full of hustle and struggle of Spider man, as how he maintains his life being a protector of the whole city and a lover to his girlfriend, Gwen, because he doesn't want to disclose his identity to anyone.