/Did Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone really unfollow each other on Instagram? Find out here

Speculation recently erupted across social media platforms claiming that filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Deepika Padukone had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The chatter intensified after Farah’s latest vlog, where she jokingly spoke about her cook Dilip working only two hours a day compared to Deepika’s alleged “8-hour work shift” rule. Fans quickly interpreted it as a dig at the actress, fueling rumours of a fallout.

Farah Khan breaks silence

Addressing the controversy in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Farah Khan dismissed the rumours outright. “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier too. During the shoot of Happy New Year, we had made a pact that we won’t interact on Instagram. Instead, we call or directly message each other. Deepika doesn’t even like birthday wishes on social media,” she clarified.

On the much-discussed 8-hour remark, Farah explained that it was meant as a lighthearted joke with her cook, Dilip, and not directed at Deepika. “My comment was only to get Dilip to say he would also start working eight hours, when he actually works just two!” she added with a laugh.

Farah's bond with Deepika

Farah further emphasised that her bond with Deepika goes beyond social media validation. “Not everything has to be posted for Instagram or paparazzi. I was among the first to visit Deepika when baby Dua was born,” she revealed, underlining their close relationship.

The filmmaker also reminded fans that she launched Deepika in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om in 2007, and their professional partnership continued with Happy New Year. “We share real-life connections, not online drama,” she stressed.

How the rumour started

The speculation gained momentum when some users shared screenshots allegedly showing that Farah and Deepika no longer followed each other on Instagram. Others suggested that Ranveer Singh had also unfollowed Farah, adding fuel to the gossip fire.

Farah, however, rejected these stories, even commenting on one viral post, “What rubbish you all write! Please find other things to do.”

The 8-hour workday debate

Deepika Padukone has recently been in the spotlight for reports of demanding shorter working hours and walking away from projects like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD. Farah’s tongue-in-cheek remarks about “8-hour shifts” were therefore quickly tied to the controversy, even though she insists her comments were misinterpreted.