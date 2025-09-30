/Akshaye Khanna’s powerful first look as Shukracharya in Mahakali leaves fans stunned

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is stepping into Tollywood with a powerful new avatar. Filmmaker Prasanth Varma has unveiled the first-look poster of Khanna as the enigmatic Asuraguru Shukracharya in his upcoming film Mahakali, the third installment in the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The poster reveals a striking transformation, Khanna sports long grey locks, a flowing beard, and piercing silver eyes, draped in dark robes that highlight his intense persona. Sharing the image, Varma wrote, “In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal ‘Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA’ from #Mahakali.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Social media reactions

Fans quickly compared Khanna’s dramatic look to Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Dronacharya in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Some even joked that the poster appeared "AI-generated," while others said it looked like “Amitabh Bachchan 40% downloaded.” Another comment read, "We don’t talk enough about it… but we are in the Akshaye Khanna era." Despite the playful banter, most agreed that Khanna’s makeover is one of his boldest screen transformations.

About Mahakali and PVCU

Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and conceptualized by Prasanth Varma, Mahakali introduces the franchise’s first female superhero inspired by Goddess Kali. The film is produced by RKD Studios and presented by RK Duggal.

Mahakali follows the success of HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, which marked the launch of PVCU. The cinematic universe also includes, HanuMan and its sequel Jai Hanuman (starring Rishab Shetty), Adhira with Dasari Kalyan and an untitled project featuring Mokshagna Teja.

As per reports, Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya will be a recurring character across multiple PVCU films, adding “intrigue and depth” to the epic universe. However, it remains under wraps whether he will appear as an outright antagonist or a morally complex figure.

Akshaye Khanna’s career and upcoming films

Khanna, last seen as Aurangzeb in Chaava opposite Vicky Kaushal, has been on a career high with impactful roles in films like Drishyam 2, Race, and Dil Chahta Hai. With Mahakali, he not only makes his Telugu debut but also embraces one of Indian mythology’s most layered characters.

Apart from Mahakali, the actor is set to appear in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action-drama Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. The film is slated for release on December 5, 2025.

Team behind the camera

Mahakali boasts a strong technical lineup with Smaran Sai composing the music, Suresh Ragutu handling cinematography, and Sri Nagendra Tangala designing grand, intricate sets. Production is currently underway, with filming expected to wrap by December.