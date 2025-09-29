/Veteran Kannada theatre artist Yashwant Sardeshpande dies at 60, condolences pour in

Senior artist Yashwant Sardeshpande, who made his own unique mark in Kannada theatre, film and television, is now just a memory. As a comedian, director, playwright, conversationalist and creator, he won the hearts of millions of people through his art. He passed away after a short illness. Condolences and tributes poured from netizens on social media.

What is the main cause of death of Yashwant Sardeshpande; Netizens pay tribute to veteran Kannada artist

As per reports, Yashwant Sardeshpande passed away at the age of 60 due to a heart attack and could not be revived despite medical attention. The film industry and netizens are shaken by his passing.

Soon after the news of his death spread, condolences poured in on social media. One user wrote, “Yashwant Sardeshpande, a famous Kannada theatre, television and film personality, has left us today. Heart attack.”

Former Cabinet Minister , GOK, and || MLA-Tirthahalli, Araga Jnanendra took to his official X handle to mourn the death of the actor. He wrote, “The news of the passing of the renowned theatre artist Shri Yashavant Sardeshpande has brought shock. The theatre world has been left bereft by the demise of someone who brought brilliance to the stage through comedic plays. I pray that God grants peace to his soul".

All about Yashwant Sardeshpande

He was born on June 13, 1965, in Ukkali village of Basavan Bagevadi taluk of Vijayapura district. His father was Sridharrao Gopalrao Sardeshpande, and his mother was Kalpana Devi. He was very interested in dramas since childhood and received a diploma from Ninasam Drama Institute, Heggode. Later, he received special training in drama writing and film dialogues from New York University, USA, and has gained international fame for his art.

His wife is also a famous television actress, and both of them participated in the Kannada reality show 'Jodi No. 1' and gained recognition from the audience.