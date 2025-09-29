Google Preferred
  • /Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol to light Ravan's effigy at Delhi's Red Fort

Published: Sep 29, 2025, 12:03 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 12:03 IST
Bobby Deol Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Actor Bobby Deol will be taking part in the Dussehra festivities on October 2 at Delhi's Red Fort ground. The annual festival involves the burning of Ravan's effigy to mark the triumph of good over evil. 

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will be joining the Dussehra festivities in Delhi's Red Fort grounds on October 2. According to reports, Deol will be performing the symbolic slaying of the effigy of Ravana on Dusshera.


A report in the Hindustan Times stated that the actor will participate in the burning of the Ravana effigy, known as Ravan Dahan, an annual Hindu ritual on Dussehra


Expressing delight on being invited and being able to participate in the iconic tradition that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Bobby Deol said, “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai...Toh milte hain Dussehra par,” in a video message shared with the organisers.

Bobby was recently seen playing a key role in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The web series premiered on Netflix earlier this month and has been received well by the audience.

More about Vijayadashami


Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Navratri, is marked as Dussehra or Dassahra. The festival is known to attract lakhs of participants to the Ramlila Celebrations at Red Fort every year. "Bobby Deol’s participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," the president of the Ramlila committee, Arjun Kumar stated.

Earlier, Poonam Pandey was selected for the role of Mandodari in Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramlila. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari received praise for playing the role of Parashuram.

