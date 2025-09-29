/Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol to light Ravan's effigy at Delhi's Red Fort

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will be joining the Dussehra festivities in Delhi's Red Fort grounds on October 2. According to reports, Deol will be performing the symbolic slaying of the effigy of Ravana on Dusshera.



A report in the Hindustan Times stated that the actor will participate in the burning of the Ravana effigy, known as Ravan Dahan, an annual Hindu ritual on Dussehra



Expressing delight on being invited and being able to participate in the iconic tradition that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Bobby Deol said, “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai...Toh milte hain Dussehra par,” in a video message shared with the organisers.

Bobby was recently seen playing a key role in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The web series premiered on Netflix earlier this month and has been received well by the audience.

More about Vijayadashami



Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Navratri, is marked as Dussehra or Dassahra. The festival is known to attract lakhs of participants to the Ramlila Celebrations at Red Fort every year. "Bobby Deol’s participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," the president of the Ramlila committee, Arjun Kumar stated.