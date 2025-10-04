/Singer Zubeen Garg's was 'poisoned' by his manager, bandmate makes shocking claims

Shocking details have emerged in the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The renowned singer died on Sept 19 due to drowning in the sea while he was swimming. While no foul play has been ruled out by the Singapore authorities, an SIT has been set up in India to investigate the death of the singer.

Days after Garg's death, an explosive claim was made by Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who claimed that the singer's manager and organiser had poisoned him.

Zubeen Garg's manager, the fest organiser, poisoned him: Bandmate.

The major twist in the investigation comes after Goswami made the shocking claims against the artist’s manager, Siddharth Sharma and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Apart from Goswami, police have arrested the singer's manager, Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event organiser, and singer Amritprava Mahanta.

Accusing the manager and event organiser of planning a conspiracy against the singer, Goswami has also claimed that they had chosen the foreign location to cover up their crime.

According to witness testimony recorded under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Goswami has claimed that Sharma, who was staying with him in the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, was suspicious in the hours leading up to the singer's death.



The singer known for "Ya Ali" went on a yacht ride with both Goswami and Mahanta. During the ride, when Zubeen was struggling to breathe while swimming, Sharma shouted, "Jabo de, jabo de" (let him go).