Mirzapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, and more: 7 Best Pankaj Tripathi movies and web shows to watch on OTT

Happy birthday to Pankaj Tripathi! To celebrate, here are some of his best movies and series to watch on OTT this week. Enjoy his unforgettable performances full of heart, humour and powerful storytelling.
Pankaj Tripathi is a celebrated actor known for his versatile roles in Bollywood and web series. With powerful performances in crime dramas, comedies, and thrillers, he has won several prestigious awards, including the National Film Award and Filmfare Award, making him a respected figure in Indian cinema.
On his birthday, here we have curated a list of his best that you should watch!
Platform: Prime Video
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi
A dark crime series set in Uttar Pradesh, where gun-toting families battle for power. Tripathi shines as Kaleen Bhaiya, a powerful and cunning crime boss. The show is packed with action, drama, and unexpected twists.
Watch all three seasons for gripping storytelling and strong performances.
Platform: Prime Video
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others.
An epic saga about the coal mafia of Wasseypur across generations. Pankaj Tripathi plays Sultan Qureshi, adding intensity to this gritty tale. The film is known for its realistic style, dramatic story and strong acting. A modern Indian classic you must not miss.
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Kirti Kulhari
A legal thriller showing the fight for justice in tough situations. Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer Madhav Mishra brings wit, depth, and humanity. Each season has a new case, making it exciting and thought-provoking. A must-watch for legal drama fans.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam
This film deals with important social issues around education and taboos. Pankaj Tripathi plays a caring father, who gets into the fight with the world for his son. The story blends humour with meaningful lessons about society. A top choice for family viewing.
Platform: JioCinema
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi
A horror comedy set in a small town where villagers fear a mysterious spirit. Pankaj Tripathi adds fun as the witty librarian. The film mixes laughs, scares, and catchy music in one enjoyable package. Great for those after something quirky and different.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi
A black comedy about four different stories that cross paths in surprising ways. Pankaj Tripathi steals scenes as a gangster with a softer side. The movie is lively, fast-paced, and full of twists. Ideal for a fun movie night at home.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi
A heartwarming drama about surrogacy and family: Pankaj Tripathi plays a supportive friend who gets caught up in the main character’s challenges. The film shines with emotion, humour, and uplifting moments. Perfect for those who enjoy heartwarming, feel-good stories.