Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra is always fun to watch. After a long wait, the actor has made a return with his much-awaited Criminal Justice season 4. Released on May 29, the show, also titled Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, gripped the viewers' attention right from the first episode itself. Evey week, a new episode is released. The show is set to wrap with the eighth episode, and ahead of the finale, here are all the details that you need to know.

When is the Criminal Justice Season 4 finale coming out?

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra in season 4 is solving a gripping murder case. After seven episodes, each coming with a new twist, the show is heading for the final episode in which the killer will be revealed.

Episode 8 is scheduled to release on July 3, 2025, on Jio Hotstar. The episode will be streaming from midnight.

What is the plot of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter?

Season 4 revolves around Madhav Mishra, a shrewd and calm lawyer who has never lost a case. In this season, Madhav is solving the murder of Roshni Saluja (Asha Negi). This time, it’s a family matter, as the affluent Nagpal family is embroiled in the highly publicised case. As a defence lawyer, Mishra represents Dr. Raj Nagpal, a surgeon (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), who was in a relationship with Roshni. Additionally, Raj’s estranged wife, Anju Nagpal (Surveen Chawla), who lives in the same building but in a different apartment, is also accused.



The couple shares a teenage daughter, Ira, who has Asperger’s syndrome. Then there’s Raj’s mother, Gurmeet. The question of who murdered Roshni remains unanswered.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter OTT viewership

The show has been one of the most-watched series in June. In the week of June 16–22, it garnered 5.7 million views, according to Ormax. Throughout the month, the show amassed 29.7 million views.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Review

For a series in its fourth season, the template of a courtroom drama mixed with police investigation could have fallen flat or felt repetitive. But to the makers' credit, the freshness remains, and so does the curiosity. There are several moments in the show when you would think you know who the killer is, but a little detail would pivot the plot just then. Well, if that's not the beauty of a well-crafted whodunnit, then what is? Read the full review here.