/Madras High Court calls out actor Vijay, condemns for 'fleeing' Karur stampede site

On Friday (Oct 3), the Madras High Court criticised actor and politician Vijay for fleeing the site of the Karur stampede, which happened during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally, claiming the lives of 41 people.

Harshly criticising the leadership, Justice Senthilkumar said that TVK should have taken immediate action and done a rescue due to a stampede-like situation.

The court condemned Vijay, the members of the party and the organisers for fleeing from the scene after the mishap.

As per Bar and Bench, Justice N Senthilkumar said,''...it is really sad that Mr Vijay, the leader and the members of his political party which organised the meeting fled the scene of occurrence...This Court strongly condemns the conduct of Mr.Vijay, the organisers of the event and the members of the political party for fleeing from the scene of the occurrence immediately after mishaps."



Justice N Senthilkumar said,''...it is really sad that Mr.Vijay, the leader and the members of his political party which organised the meeting fled the scene of occurrence...This Court strongly condemns the conduct of Mr.Vijay, the organisers of the event and the members of the political party for fleeing from the scene of occurrence immediately after mishaps."

SIT formed for investigation

Unsatisfied with the Stage's investigation, the Court also ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the stampede. It will be headed by Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police (North Zone).

Justice Kumar has slammed TVK's leader and organisers, who were captured leaving the site when the chaos began.

Saying that they have abandoned their fans, followers and own cadres.

"Shockingly, the programme organisers, including the leader of the political party, absconded from the venue, abandoning their own cadres, followers, and fans. There is neither remorse, nor responsibility, nor even an expression of regret," the court said.

Police to seize Vijay's campaign bus

The judge also questioned why no cases have been registered against the two accidents involving a bus that was allegedly carrying Vijay. The accident involved the collision of a bus and the bikes, which took place at the stampede location. As per India Today, police will seize the campaign bus.

